Kylie Jenner's Been Dropping Hints That She Wants Kids For A While

Kylie Jenner both confirmed her pregnancy and announced the birth of her happy, healthy, and yet-to-be-named daughter with Travis Scott this past weekend. Their daughter was born on February 1, and Jenner revealed the news on her social media accounts on February 4, briefly eclipsing all the Super Bowl chatter (in true Kardashian-Jenner fashion).
With the details about the birth of her daughter made public knowledge, fans were able to back date the time in which Jenner got pregnant — around June of 2017, making Jenner 19 years old at the time. The youngest of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars, Jenner turned 20 in August, which also makes her the youngest of her sisters to become a mother. But despite whatever criticism could come from her choosing to become a mother, it's important to realize that Jenner has been hinting that she wants kids for a really long time. When the news first broke that she may be pregnant, we went back and found all the times she gushed about the idea of motherhood — a role she wanted to take on as soon as possible.
Now, in a new 12-minute YouTube video documenting her pregnancy and birth (yes, actually birth at the hospital), Jenner's friends further agree that the Calabasas native has been ready to start a family, and shared stories about her desire to have children at her baby shower. Anastasia, one of the girls in Jenner's core crew, said she guessed immediately that Jenner was pregnant because she's been ready to have kids "since she was 15." Another baby shower attendee added, "She's always said how much she wanted to be a mom. She was born to be a mom."
Check out her other biggest mommy-to-be quotes, below.
This story was originally published Sept. 22.
It is reported that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott's child. Neither Jenner nor Scott have confirmed or the denied the report yet, which TMZ first broke earlier this afternoon. It's all still up in the air, but fans and websites have been scrounging the reality star's social media feeds to find receipts and proof of the alleged pregnancy. Every picture is being analyzed, every tweet pored over, and surely her neighborhood is being swarmed with paparazzi waiting to get her picture. One can only imagination what is going through Jenner's mind right now as the whole world speculates about her pregnancy, her due date, and, most of all, the idea of her as a mother. But guys, Jenner has been dropping hints about her eagerness to start a family and become a mother for quite some time.
Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, which means she is closest in age to her nieces and nephews from Kim and Kourtney's relationships. She has always been surrounded by an enormous family full of love and excitement, and it's very possible that this pregnancy was something she planned and hoped for as a consenting adult.
In 2015, while talking to Teen Vogue for her cover story, Jenner said that she was thinking about motherhood as early as 17, when she started dating Tyga, whose son with Blac Chyna, King Cairo, was 2 at the time. She wasn't ready at that exact moment, she said, but she was already daydreaming of her life with "a million girls." “Having sisters is the best,” she told the magazine, according to quotes on Celebuzz. “I have a different relationship with each of them. I go to Kim for fashion advice, Khloé is always boy and family advice, and Kourtney is like another mother to me. It’s so fun being an aunt. When I look to the far future and decide to have kids, I need to have a million girls. Ten years from now — in 2025 — I hope I have a kid.”
The topic of kids resurfaced a year later, when she said 30 was much too late to start reproducing (Kourtney had Mason, her first, at 29, while Kim had North at 32). In a clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she tells Caitlyn Jenner that "I feel like 30 is too late," adding "every psychic said that I’m only going to have two kids." In an interview that same year with Allure, Jenner confirmed that she did definitely want kids, but that she would have to delete social media if that happened.
Then, in late July of 2017, Jenner once again reaffirmed her desire for kids (she would have been pregnant at the time of this interview). The 20-year-old announced on her show, Life of Kylie, that she did want kids and even saw her dogs as her children. “I do want kids," Jenner said in response to the question. "Who doesn’t want kids? My dogs feel like my little kids.” In a later episode in the season, the makeup guru also opened up about her end goal in life: to live and raise a family on a farm, telling the cameras, "What I really want is to live on a farm and have chickens and raise a family."
The writing's been on the wall this whole time.
