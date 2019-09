Kylie Jenner's Been Dropping Hints That She Wants Kids For A While

It is reported that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott's child. Neither Jenner nor Scott have confirmed or the denied the report yet, which TMZ first broke earlier this afternoon. It's all still up in the air, but fans and websites have been scrounging the reality star's social media feeds to find receipts and proof of the alleged pregnancy. Every picture is being analyzed, every tweet pored over, and surely her neighborhood is being swarmed with paparazzi waiting to get her picture. One can only imagination what is going through Jenner's mind right now as the whole world speculates about her pregnancy, her due date, and, most of all, the idea of her as a mother. But guys, Jenner has been dropping hints about her eagerness to start a family and become a mother for quite some time.