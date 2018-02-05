Kylie Jenner's Been Dropping Hints That She Wants Kids For A While

With the details about the birth of her daughter made public knowledge, fans were able to back date the time in which Jenner got pregnant — around June of 2017, making Jenner 19 years old at the time. The youngest of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars, Jenner turned 20 in August, which also makes her the youngest of her sisters to become a mother. But despite whatever criticism could come from her choosing to become a mother, it's important to realize that Jenner has been hinting that she wants kids for a really long time. When the news first broke that she may be pregnant, we went back and found all the times she gushed about the idea of motherhood — a role she wanted to take on as soon as possible.