Kris Jenner Offered To Be Kim Kardashian's Surrogate

Kris Jenner has already given birth to six children. Is the matriarch of the Kardashians and Jenners ready to make it seven?
As E! Online reports, last night's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians saw the 61-year-old momager considering her fertility options. Daughter Kim Kardashian has been vocal about potentially using a surrogate to carry a third child for her and husband Kanye West, a decision prompted by her doctor's warning that she would be unable to do so herself. Enter Grandma Jenner.
Jenner's fertility was a focus of the episode thanks to a letter she received from a lawyer representing a wealthy couple struggling to conceive. Would Jenner be willing to sell them one of her eggs?
Advertisement
"It's definitely a compliment that somebody wants to purchase your eggs, but she's 61," the reality star said. "I don't think she has any eggs. That is absolutely ridiculous."
Jenner genuinely appeared to be mulling over the idea of donating her eggs, but fertility doctor Dr. Wong set her straight: Her eggs are no longer viable. To quote Kim, "that ship has sailed and it's in the Bermuda triangle and at the bottom of the ocean."
Dr. Wong did tell Jenner that she would still be able to carry another child as a surrogate, however.
"If you're dying to carry a baby, then you should carry Kim's," Kourtney suggested.
"Do you want to carry mine?" Kim asked.
"If I really thought that I could carry it for you and it would be born okay, I would do it in two seconds," Jenner offered. "I really would."
There's a catch, unfortunately: "It's really dangerous."
Kim may have another option.
"I already offered myself, so don't act like you're the only Mother Teresa here," Kourtney, who has given birth to three of her own children, told her mother.
Watch this space.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement