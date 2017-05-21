All The Adorable Duos & Couples At The Billboard Music Awards

It is a fact universally acknowledged that awards ceremonies in Hollywood are just excuses for us plebs to lay eyes on the demi-gods that we call celebrities in a more official fashion. What is the Met Ball except a brilliant opportunity for Selena Gomez and The Weeknd to trot out their highly-rumored relationship? (And might I add: boy, were we happy to get red carpet confirmation of those two.) The Oscars are just a spot for cute-couples spectating, and the Grammys give you a glimpse into the secret spouses of musicians.
The Billboard Music Awards are no different. Yes, it's the BBMAs. In the music industry, the ceremony is a big deal, and it's ever so exciting to see these folks receive awards and whatnot. In the me industry, it's super exciting to see Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth walk the red carpet together after the romantic song "Malibu" dropped last week.
So: The red carpet is cool, but couples on the red carpet are cooler. Ahead, find the most adorable couples that strutted their stuff at the BBMAs Sunday.