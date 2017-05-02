What Sweet Nothing Did SelGo Whisper Into The Weeknd's Ear?

New couple (and source of endless internet fascination) Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their first official appearance as a couple at last night's Met Gala. Among all the affectionate celeb couples of the evening, Seleeknd garnered the most attention because they're two of pop culture's most elusive characters. For a couple that has so far been very private, they were surprisingly cuddly on the red carpet. Of all the cuddly moments captured on camera, though, there's one that stands out.
In this particular shot, it looks as if Gomez is delivering a sweet nothing into her beau's ear, as E! Online pointed out. In the photo (on the left), the pop star hovers just above The Weeknd, née Abel Tesfaye, clutching him to her chest. Seems an opportune time to deliver a covert message, no?
E! Online claims Gomez whispered: "I love you." Glamour points out that there's no audio or video footage of this very important confession. So alas, the claim is unsubstantiated, lovely though it is to think of Gomez and Tesfaye whispering romantic confessions to one another on a red carpet.
Love notes aside, we have some ideas about what Selena Gomez might have been relaying to the man on her arm last night. After some intense speculation, here's what we think she could have said.
1. "I can't keep my hands to myself."
Classic Selena Gomez.
2. "Your tie is askew."
Like the best of partners, SelGo was just warning bae of a potential wardrobe malfunction.
3. "One more picture and then we have to find a bathroom. Like, really."
Even Selena Gomez has bladder emergencies.
4. "I just met this lovely model named Bella! She seems nice."
Because women don't need to be pitted against one another, and sometimes exes are amicable!
5. "I just can't stop thinking about the writers' strike!"
Based on our very specious assumptions, we think Selena Gomez was probably anxious about the WGA controversy that went down Monday evening and how it might affect a possible second season of her hit Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.
6. "You know that song 'It's Gonna Be Me' by N*SYNC? I think sometimes that it sounds like Justin Timberlake is saying 'May,' and I just realized that's funny because it's May 1, so it's gonna be May, you know?"
Because Selena Gomez doesn't like social media and hasn't seen the famous "It's Gonna Be May" meme yet.
