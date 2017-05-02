The Met Gala is a fashionista's dream. Those deemed worthy enough to attend are tasked with donning an outfit a little bit bolder than your typical award show fare. From major bling to bold patterns, it seemed that every celebrity was channeling the style of Comme des Garçons designer Rei Kawakubo, this year's honoree. The architectural designs weren't the only things that fans studying the photos at home were curious about, of course: Because the Met Gala is also the perfect place to oggle celebrity couples, all of whom were dressed to the nines.
Would we expect anything less? The celebrity couples who receive the coveted invitation to the Met Gala rarely have a fashion faux pas. However, the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit is definitely the time to pull out all the stops — and take some fashion risks as a unit. This year, the red carpet was full of sweet celebrity couples who perfectly complimented one another's style. Click through to see the couples we deemed the cutest of the night.