This year's theme, "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," predictably led to ostentatious displays of bling in the most stylish sense. There were thigh-high strappy sandals, flashes of metallic black lipstick, and 3-D floral skirts. But not even a LuMee-enhanced , Kardashian-approved iPhone in your hand compares to, say, a former New York Yankee on your arm.