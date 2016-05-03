Sparkly clutches. Six-inch heels (shoutout to my favourite Lemonade track). Feathered capes. Sure, all of these accessories deserve our attention when worn on the red carpet at the Costume Institute's annual Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. But the best accessory at the fashion world's Oscars? An equally attention-getting date.
This year's theme, "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," predictably led to ostentatious displays of bling in the most stylish sense. There were thigh-high strappy sandals, flashes of metallic black lipstick, and 3-D floral skirts. But not even a LuMee-enhanced, Kardashian-approved iPhone in your hand compares to, say, a former New York Yankee on your arm.
Here, take a look at the must-see couples on the red carpet at this year's Met Gala. And yes, you're seeing things correctly: Beyoncé is not on this list, because she came solo. Let the whispering begin.