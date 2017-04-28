We Spoke To A Photographer Who's Worked The Biggest Night In Fashion

On the photographers' favorite attendee to photograph...

"I'd say it's usually Beyoncé or Rihanna, who usually come last. They're who everybody is waiting on. They are the big event. So, when they do, that's when all the excitement ensues. The carpet is cleared, you have a nice shot, they usually have a long train, and you can get a variety of different shots. There are plenty of people who will pose for you — like, Taylor Swift or Allison Williams — but, a lot of the times at the beginning of the carpet, since it's so crowded, you might miss somebody that's posing on the other side. And because there's such backup when they're coming in, their publicists will just tell them to exit the carpet and all of the photographers will lose their minds because they missed somebody. But I'd say the last people to come usually gives really good photos, because they know that they're there to show off their gowns, and they're going to give you what you need."