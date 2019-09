But someone else, actually, got closer than he'd ever think, too. Creative director and author Greg Foley had a run-in with the designer when he was a fashion student that, even in that moment, he knew he'd never forget. Foley is the creative and design director of V and VMAN (a title he holds in conjunction with editor-in-chief Stephen Gan), and is an eight-time children's book author (with a coffee table book on the way). It turns out that running into Kawakubo was mostly by accident, but approaching her was an attempt to seal the moment into his memory. And how she reacted — or, sort of didn't react — made it all the better.