If You Thought Kim K.'s Platinum Look Was Too Good To Be True, You Were Right

Update: Our speculation proved true. Kim Kardashian's latest platinum look was a wig.
Kardashian was spotted out in L.A. last night with hubby Kanye West, rocking her usual long, brunette locks. Hope you enjoyed it while it lasted!
This story was originally published on February 18, 2017.
Kim Kardashian is blonde again. Is it for real this time? She hasn't said.
The reality star turned media mogul debuted her new look on Snapchat overnight, showing off a platinum blonde lob that styled into a high fashion wet look. Kardashian's hairstylist, Chris Appleton, also shared photos of her look on his Instagram.
We're looking real close at that hairline to determine if it's a wig or not. Best guess? It is a wig. Kardashian has gone blonde many, many, many times before but has actually done the dying deed before, for fashion week in 2015. She also pulled the trigger for real back in 2013, but those were the old school Kim K. days.
No word yet on what project inspired this new look, but surely Kim Kardashian will explain it all soon.
