Kim Kardashian Goes Long & Blonde (Again) Ahead Of The VMAs

The queen of that brunette-to-blonde switch-up is at it again. Yes folks, Kim Kardashian has gone long and blonde. She made the switch just in time to give us a new look for this year's MTV Video Music Awards. However, she didn't wait until the show to debut it, instead rolling it out on her Snapchat as she got ready to attend an exhibition of the sculptures featured in her hubby Kanye West's "Famous" video.
This time, Kim didn't go completely ultra-blonde. She kept her natural hair showing under what appear to be long, wavy blonde extensions. The effect, with long dark roots and bits of her natural hair showing through, is a little bit goth. We are liking the look of those strong dark brows with this Renaissance-inspired style.
