Short hair, but Kylie Jenner very much cares. Jenner showed off her new shorter look on Snapchat for all to see. "Cut off all my hair again,” the possibly pregnant Jenner captioned a video that had her running her hands through her now much, much shorter hair.
Last week, Jenner gave some clues that she was headed for a big chop with another Snapchat video, which seemed to show her bestie Jordyn Woods cutting her long dark hair with kitchen scissors. Let's assume though, that her new very polished look was done by a professional. However, Woods did joke she was coming for Jenner's stylist Andrew Fitzsimons and let's be honest if she did achieve this lewk, he might actually have to watch out. Who wouldn't want their bestie to also be their stylist?
Of course, this isn't Jenner's first hair transformation; it's not even the first time she's gone this short. She cut off all her hair back in January to start the new year off right with some very healthy hair. Back in July, she swapped her long hair for a short platinum bob with bangs.
Jenner's been dying her hair since she was 16, going red, platinum blonde, and neon yellow all in the last few years. With all that change, Jenner's admitted that her hair needed a little extra love, which is also why she turns to wigs to give her hair a break. A short haircut is definitely a good way to offer some much-needed TLC to your locks, which might be why she's gone short once again.
Others though are wondering if Jenner's latest chop is just another clue that she's really pregnant. After all, a short haircut makes things easier for a new mom. Not to mention, going back to her original hair color would save some time when she's taking care of her first baby. Some women are concerned about dyeing their hair while pregnant, but in 2015, Dr. Pari Ghodsi, a Texas-based OB-GYN, told Today that “although limited, most research indicates the chemicals found in both semi-permanent and permanent dyes are not highly toxic and are safe to use during pregnancy."
No surprise, Jenner's not saying why she decided to cut her hair, but if you enjoy playing the guessing game of is she or isn't she pregnant, her Snapchat is definitely where you want to be. Already, she's kept fans guessing with snaps of tampons and possible baby sex reveal photoshoots. What we do know for sure is, Jenner's new look is worth all the headlines.
