Kylie Jenner Is Snapchatting Tampons Now & We Are All The Thinking Emoji

Are the Kardashians doing this on purpose? Some days, I think it seems pretty likely that Kylie Jenner is pregnant. The other, I think it's total conspiracy.
And then we have what's happening today, and I don't know what to think. In a recent Snapchat posted by the lip kit creator, fans noticed that tampons were among the things the reportedly-pregnant Jenner was buying.
"GIRLS TRIP," she captioned the photo, which showed an impressive amount of snacks and candy at a register. Buried between the Funyuns and Cheetos, however, is a clear box of Playtex tampons. If Kylie really was pregnant, she wouldn't be getting her period, so in the words of Oprah, "What's the truth?"
hmm whys kylie buying tampons if she’s pregnant? @KylieJenner pic.twitter.com/iPGJz8f4rD— Cara Fagan (@CaraHoran212) November 5, 2017
Fans are equally as perplexed, tweeting at the star, "Hmm whys kylie buying tampons if she’s pregnant" and "Kylie if your pregnant. Why you buying tampons?"
Kylie if your pregnant. Why you buying tampons? pic.twitter.com/M8DmpgQHHO— Tŷler Sŵeetman (@tyler_sweetman) November 6, 2017
I'm not really expecting her to answer, since the family has been pretty notoriously evasive when it comes to questions about her rumoured pregnancy, as well as Khloé Kardashian's.
Also, it's worth noting that pregnant women do sometimes experience vaginal bleeding, however that is not technically a period.
"I just woke up this morning," the Kris Jenner told The Cut after the first reports broke. "[Kylie's] not confirmed anything. I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening.
"Something happens every single day," she continued. "You never know what is going to break at any moment."
And both Kylie and Khloé toyed with their fans during a YouTube video for the In Love with the Koko Kollection for Kylie Cosmetics.
"We created them," Khloé says in the video, referring to the lipsticks. "It's our baby together, we have eight!"
Kylie adds, "We have so many babies, who knew?"
NO REALLY, WHO KNOWS?
In regards to the Snapchat, this shouldn't squash all your hopes of a Jenner baby, since the tampons could have been for any of the plural "girls" on the "girls trip." Obviously, Kylie loves to keep us guessing.
