Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Dramatic New Haircut

Kylie Jenner revealed a video of her new haircut on Instagram today. The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has gone for a long, swinging bob.
This dramatically different look finds Jenner eschewing her typical long, wavy look for sleek, straight hair, parted in the middle. "I used to have really thick hair with a lot of body, but not anymore," Jenner told the New York Times. "About a year and a half ago, I cut it off, and then I kept bleaching it and dyeing it blue, so that damaged it a bit."
Jenner is known for constantly changing her hair. In recent memory, she has gone blonde, green, and was most recently seen with long, dark locks. Her latest look was created by celebrity hair extension specialist Priscilla Valle, who is responsible for many of Jenner's chameleon-like hair changes.
Jenner's post, along with two other new Instagram posts centered on Halloween, did not contain any news on ex-brother-in-law Lamar Odom's condition. The latest news came on Friday, October 16, when it was revealed that Odom had woken from his coma and spoke. Jenner previously posted a photo of herself and Odom, asking people to pray for him. We hope her return to normal behavior is a sign of good news for Odom's recovery
