Kylie Jenner Posts A Heartfelt Instagram In Support Of Lamar Odom

Aly Semigran
Kylie Jenner has joined the chorus of her family members in reacting to the terrible news of Lamar Odom's hospitalization.

According to reports, on Tuesday, Odom — who is in critical condition in a Las Vegas hospital — was found unconscious at the Love Ranch South in Nevada after reportedly suffering a "couple of strokes." Cocaine and opiates were reportedly found in his system.

Jenner showed her support for her former brother-in-law with a photo of the two on Instagram. The caption beneath the black-and-white photo reads, "Let's dance again together soon. Prayers up for Lamar please."

Let's dance again together soon. Prayers up for Lamar please.

Jenner's family members, including step-brother Rob Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner have posted similar sentiments on social media. Meanwhile, her step-sisters Kim Kardashian and Odom's ex-wife Khloé Kardashian are reportedly by his side at the hospital. We will continue to report updates on Odom's condition as they develop, follow the story here.


