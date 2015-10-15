Kylie Jenner has joined the chorus of her family members in reacting to the terrible news of Lamar Odom's hospitalization.
According to reports, on Tuesday, Odom — who is in critical condition in a Las Vegas hospital — was found unconscious at the Love Ranch South in Nevada after reportedly suffering a "couple of strokes." Cocaine and opiates were reportedly found in his system.
Jenner showed her support for her former brother-in-law with a photo of the two on Instagram. The caption beneath the black-and-white photo reads, "Let's dance again together soon. Prayers up for Lamar please."
Jenner's family members, including step-brother Rob Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner have posted similar sentiments on social media. Meanwhile, her step-sisters Kim Kardashian and Odom's ex-wife Khloé Kardashian are reportedly by his side at the hospital. We will continue to report updates on Odom's condition as they develop, follow the story here.
OPENER IMAGE: WWD/REX USA.
