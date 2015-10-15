Kim Kardashian Cancels Baby Shower Following Lamar Odom Hospitalization

Lamar Odom's health battle has become a top priority for the extended Kardashian and Jenner family. The basketball star's sudden hospitalization has prompted Kim Kardashian to cancel her baby shower scheduled for this weekend. The pregnant reality star remains by her sister Khloé's side, as doctors fight to save the NBA champ from a suspected overdose.
E! News reports that Kardashian had planned to celebrate her second child with a shower inspired by the 1989 film Troop Beverly Hills. Coincidentally, the shower was due to take place at the Beverly Hills estate owned by Kardashian pal Allison Azoff's family, which is where Khloé wed Odom in 2009. The couple split in 2013, but are now said to still be legally married.
As previously reported, Odom's family and friends are gathering in Las Vegas. Last night Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian shared messages of support for the 25-year-old athlete.
We will continue to update the story as it progresses.
E! News reports that Kardashian had planned to celebrate her second child with a shower inspired by the 1989 film Troop Beverly Hills. Coincidentally, the shower was due to take place at the Beverly Hills estate owned by Kardashian pal Allison Azoff's family, which is where Khloé wed Odom in 2009. The couple split in 2013, but are now said to still be legally married.
As previously reported, Odom's family and friends are gathering in Las Vegas. Last night Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian shared messages of support for the 25-year-old athlete.
We will continue to update the story as it progresses.
Advertisement