Update: According to E! News, Lamar Odom's children, 17-year-old Destiny and 13-year-old Lamar Odom Jr., have issued a statement concerning their father. "Thanks for your outpouring of prayers and support for our dad," the statement reads. "We are here with our family and friends. We appreciate everyone respecting our privacy at this time. We ask for your continued prayers."
As reported below, his children are by Odom's side in Las Vegas, along with their mother Liza Morales, Odom's father, and Khloé Kardashian.
This story was originally published on October 14, 2015:
Lamar Odom's family will be by his side in the hospital, thanks to Khloé Kardashian. E! News reports that Khloé arranged to fly out his father Joe and his two children Destiny and Lamar Odom Jr. to be with him in Las Vegas. She also arranged for the children's mother Liza Morales to be flown out with them. While his father has already been photographed at the hospital, the children and Morales are reportedly still on their way from New York. Odom is being treated at Sunrise Hospital.
On Tuesday, TMZ was the first to report that Odom was found unconscious at a brothel in Nevada. People magazine was able to confirm the story an hour later. New details continued to emerge on Wednesday, including news of cocaine being found in his system. We will continue to keep you updated as news breaks.
