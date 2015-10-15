Rob Kardashian & Kris Jenner Post Heartfelt Instagrams About Lamar Odom

Two more Kardashian-Jenner family members have broken their silence about Lamar Odom's hospitalization. Rob Kardashian and Kris Jenner both took to Instagram to write heartbreaking messages about Odom.
"Praying nonstop for my Brother!!" Rob wrote on his Instagram on Wednesday night, along with a sweet image of the two of them embracing. Rob and Odom's friendship was well-documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. He even lived with Khloé and Odom while they were married.
Kris Jenner chose the below image of Odom in his Lakers gear. "Please pray for Lamar #ourfighter," she captioned the photo. Earlier today, Kendall Jenner also tweeted a touching note, saying: "please don't go."
Odom is currently at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, where Khloé is by his side, along with his children, father, and ex-wife Liza Morales. We will continue to keep you updated as news breaks.
