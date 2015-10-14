Kendall Jenner Tweets Heartbreaking Message To Lamar Odom

As the Kardashian family gathered for Khloé and her ex-husband Lamar Odom, younger sister Kendall Jenner has shared a tweet about her former brother-in-law's health crisis. Not surprisingly, it's pretty heartbreaking.
The emotional tweet is clearly directed at Odom, who was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital yesterday after being found unconscious in a legal brothel. Khloé Kardashian, who divorced the former basketball star in 2013, is said to be at his bedside. Mother Kris Jenner and sister Kim are reportedly also at the hospital to show their support.
Youngest sister Kylie Jenner meanwhile, stopped her app live stream as soon as news of Odom's hospitalization broke.
"Had to end my live stream," she tweeted to fans. "I love you guys."
The rest of the Kardashian family have yet to make any statements on social media.
OPENER IMAGE: David Fisher/Rex/Rex USA.
