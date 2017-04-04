When it comes to getting your hair colored, sitting at the shampoo bowl tends to be the best part. Not only are you in the home stretch of what can take a very long time, but your feet are up, your eyes are closed, and someone is luxuriously washing your hair. There may even be a scalp massage involved. But, it turns out, this last step can make or break how natural your color looks when you walk out of the salon. The secret? Gloss smudging.