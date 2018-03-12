Things get a little more complicated however, when her mom's (Kathryn Hahn) new boyfriend Bob (Tim Heidecker), brings his son Luke to live with them after a stint in rehab. While the two don't exactly hit it off right away, they slowly develop a twisted but still touching friendship that gets cemented during an outing to the bowling alley — the same in which Erica lays out her stance on female sexuality. Luke spots a former teacher he once accused of molesting him, who turns out to be the same "hot older guy" Erica has been eyeing. He was fired, but never charged, and so Erica comes up with a plan to seduce him in order to expose him as a sexual predator, all in the name of justice for Luke. Needless to say, it doesn't quite work out as planned.