As Erica, Deutch is thrilling to watch, proving she's more than just a commercially-viable vehicle for mainstream teen comedies like Before I Fall , or the cool girl to balance out the bros, like in Everybody Wants Some . In fact, I often found myself wishing Flower was better so as to give her a more compelling springboard into the kind of serious stardom she's sure to ascend to. She carries the film, appearing in every scene, and gives an injection of gritty reality to a character who could otherwise have felt like a stand-in for the sexually curious millennial woman. But even her striking performance isn't enough to hide the fact that we don't ever get to know Erica beyond her reputation as the "dick whisperer," and the fact that she has major daddy issues. There are depths to be plumbed here, and it's a shame the film doesn't bust out the drill. The same goes for Hahn as Erica's overly permissive and frazzled mother, who admires her daughter's spunk while also feeling somewhat ashamed of her — honestly, I could watch a whole other movie about their relationship. Lady Bird, Part II anyone?