"Bitches need bitches" may not sound like the most traditional love life advice, but it's what is doled out to twenty-something Izzy (Madelyn Deutch) who is on the verge of a quarter-life crisis.
She's in crisis mode because she has just moved to a new city, is a little envious of her famous younger sister Sabrina (Zoey Deutch), and recently ended things with her boyfriend Aaron (Jesse Bradford of Bring It On fame). She's at a cross-roads, and she's getting advice from her eccentric Four Loko-drinking mom (Lea Thompson). Welcome to adulthood, Izzy!
This all happens in the brand new trailer, premiering exclusively on Refinery29, for the mother-daughter project, The Year of Spectacular Men, starring real-life sisters Zoey and Madelyn, and their IRL mom, Thompson. Not only that but the film was also written by Madelyn and directed (her directorial debut!) by Thompson. This film is a full-on family affair both on-screen and off, which gives it a special edge in the world of messy rom-coms.
The Year of Spectacular Men hits theaters and VOD this June.
