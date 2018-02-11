The Best Indie Love Films For When You're Bored Of Rom Coms

In the Mood for Love (2000)



It’s 1962. In a cramped apartment block in Hong Kong, a man and woman suspect their respective partners of having an affair with one another. Visually rich – all moody curls of cigarette smoke, dappled floral wallpapers and the best onscreen wardrobe I’ve ever seen (actress Maggie Cheung in endless divine cheongsam dresses), this slow-burning masterpiece is about yearning, betrayal and desire. The pair inevitably fall in love, but refuse to act on their feelings as "we’ll never be like them", so resort to aching side-glances, which eventually culminates in one heartbreaking scene at the ruins of Angkor Wat in Cambodia. Ultimately, the film highlights how being with the wrong person is undeniably the loneliest experience of all. Sophia Coppola has regularly cited Wong Kar-wai’s film as her inspiration for Lost in Translation.