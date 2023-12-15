My Partner Won’t Peel My Orange. Are We Doomed?

While trends like these are essentially harmless — and sometimes amusing to capture on camera — if you find yourself constantly feeling the need to test your partner or trap them in a “gotcha” moment, take a beat and look further within. Why do you feel this way? What are you hoping to accomplish? “If you have the mindset of testing your partner constantly, I think that could be really unhealthy,” says DeGeare. “Be super honest with yourself about it because there’s no tiny task, whether they pass or fail, that is going to be the thing that’s going to make you instantly happy in this relationship.” Your partner could peel ten oranges for you every week and there could still be signs that the partnership isn’t working — it’s just that some people are better at tasks than others, DeGeare says.