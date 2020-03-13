Sunshine is great — for your next beach holiday. On days when you're feeling a little bit lazy, nothing beats a good, heavy rainstorm. There's simply no better excuse to stay glued to the couch than bad weather. The only issue with rainy days? Attempting to navigate through a seemingly endless scroll of options in order to find the perfect movie worth watching.
Not all films work for a rainy day. A good rainy day movie should wrap you in coziness the way sipping hot chocolate underneath a wool blanket does. Fortunately, Netflix has you covered in that department. With a ton of movies just waiting to be watched, the streaming service has plenty of awesome options for when you just can't deal with the weather.
Here are the best options for when the rain just won't quit.