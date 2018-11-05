3 Boozy Hot Chocolate Recipes That Will Warm Up Your Bonfire Night

Toasting marshmallows on a bonfire, marvelling at firework displays, scrawling dirty words in the air with sparklers – Guy Fawkes Night is full of wonderful activities. But perhaps the moment we most look forward to is coming in from the cold and warming up with a steaming cup of hot chocolate.
This year we're going the extra mile and adding a grown-up twist to our favourite winter tipple. Click through to see the best alcoholic hot chocolate recipes, guaranteed to bring an extra spark to your Bonfire Night.
This year we're going the extra mile and adding a grown-up twist to our favourite winter tipple. Click through to see the best alcoholic hot chocolate recipes, guaranteed to bring an extra spark to your Bonfire Night.