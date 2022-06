What Indie Films Like Cha Cha Real Smooth Get Wrong About Being Single

Laying out the facts behind Andrew’s love interest, this ending isn’t so surprising but that doesn’t make it any less frustrating in my eyes. Why? Because like a lot of indie cinema , it paints the single person in a sad and foolish light. I’ve watched my fair share of films like Cha Cha Real Smooth and I’ve found that most of them have this in common. Initially, the singleton's endearing qualities are celebrated but once they have been rejected by their love interest, those same qualities are criticised. At the end of Raiff’s film, viewers may be inclined to think: Well, it was his own fault for getting involved with someone who wasn’t available. Why doesn’t criticism fall on the other half here? It’s pretty clear throughout that Domino’s feelings for Andrew are purer than the feelings she has for her fiancé but if she has no intention of pursuing them, why play with passion in the first place?