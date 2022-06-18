What Indie Films Like Cha Cha Real Smooth Get Wrong About Being Single

I’ve come under fire in this kind of situation. Not with someone who was literally unavailable but with men who – as I later found out – were emotionally unavailable, which often results in a similar outcome. I dated a guy for four months when I first moved to Paris – four months of real pleasure – before being ghosted by him without warning. Wonderful experience. After that I was strongly led on by another man. When I communicated my feelings, every expression of feeling he had displayed towards me went out the window. He even advised me to filter my emotions into writing. Ouch (and terribly ironic as I’m writing this now). Any single person in the dating sphere risks ending up in this kind of scenario yet whenever it is shown in indie films, the outcome places us at fault for supposedly choosing the wrong person. Sure, we’re not perfect, but the blame isn’t solely ours. It’s one thing to expect something and another to unfairly tease it.