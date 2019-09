Zoey Deutch & Netflix Are Getting Serious

Deutch's blend of heart and snark recently endeared audiences to her in films like dark comedy Flower and The Year of Spectacular Men, the latter of which she co-produced. It was only a matter of time before she was granted a part in Murphy's ($300 million dollar) Netflix deal, especially since Deutch has proved she's capable of getting in everyone's Netflix queue. (Did anyone not watch Set It Up? Because I watched it... a lot.)