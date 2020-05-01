The True Story Behind The Hollywood Gas Station May Surprise You

“I wasn’t interested in Scotty as much as I was interested in the idea of, oh, here's a place that is successful in servicing people who cannot be who they are. They go [to the gas station] to fulfill their fantasies, and to be seen. It’s an outlet for them, it’s a way to survive,” explains Murphy. “If you were a Hollywood star, you had to present this certain cookie-cutter, all-American image. I was fascinated with the shame aspect of it.”

