When we talk about the concept of karma, we often think of it very simply: what we sow, we will also reap. But in many cultures, the idea is much more complicated, explaining the spiritual principle through a lens that is as meta as it is practical. One of the eight new films in Amazon Studio's cinematic partnership with Blumhouse Productions , Madhuri Shekar's Evil Eye expertly explores the abstract of karma through the tumultuous bond between an Indian woman and her daughter, hinting that the most terrifying horrors may occur as a result of our own actions.