As Usha's reignited trauma sends her spiraling into a state of constant paranoia and further estranges her from her daughter, we learn that she may be onto something after all; Sandeep isn't actually as perfect as he seems. Evidence of a carefully tucked away past begin to surface little by little — a string of exes who are too fearful to talk about him, a tendency towards emotional manipulation, a barely restrained temper. Slowly but surely, his upstanding image of a begins to crack.