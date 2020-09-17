HBO Max might be the newest kid on the proverbial streaming block but it's coming out swinging this Halloween. Not only does the service have a solid selection of spooky movies that you can watch right now but they'll also be adding some new horror fare to enjoy including the controversial girl power-heavy PG-13 reboot of classic slasher Black Christmas and the timely domestic violence terror of Leigh Whannell's smash-hit The Invisible Man reimagining.
The streamer's biggest unique selling point this Fall is its sprawling classic horror collection. HBO Max has a veritable smorgasbord of vintage spine-tinglers. There are iconic movies here from directors like Ridley Scott, George Romero, Steven Spielberg, and James Wan with zombies to killer sharks, vampires to werewolves, and even a xenomorph or two to keep you entertained as the nights roll in.
If you're looking to impress the film lover in your life then this is the list for you. So grab your favorite cinephile and their favorite snack, curl up on the sofa with a glass of wine, and dive into HBO Max's impressive lineup of high-brow horror and entertaining eeriness this Halloween.
This piece will be updated as new movies are added up to October 31.