Early on in Bad Hair, Anna learns about a slave folktale called "the moss haired girl." She initially brushes the story off as “ridiculous,” but it becomes her reality when her weave takes over her body and forces her to kill people that try to cut it out or harm her. The final scenes of the movie reveal that Anna, and all the Black women who visited Virgie’s (Laverne Cox) hair salon, have hair from witches. The follicles feed on blood to gain power so the witches can control Black women the way slave masters commanded slaves bodies. We learn this important information in a quick voiceover snippet of Anna reading a book, but it is too rushed for any of it to be completely understood or impactful. The film does not fully commit to exploring how weaves are another way for Black bodies today, like slaves of the past, to be restrained and tricked into not seeing their worth. That is the most terrifying aspect of the movie. Instead, Bad Hair leans into expected jump scares, cheap laughs, and an extremely high body count.

