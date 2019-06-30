California To Become First State To Ban Discrimination Based On Natural Hair

The bill redefines old terminologies of race to be inclusive of hair textures and hairstyles that have historically been associated with race. Black women are 50% more likely to be sent home or to know a Black woman who has been sent home from work because of her hair, according to a study conducted by Dove. Now, insisting that a natural hair texture or style such as dreadlocks, cornrows, twists, or braids is not acceptable in the workplace will be prohibited.