On Friday, July 12, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the CROWN Act into law, legally banning discrimination based on hair texture. The act focuses on mistreatment in the workplace and K-12 public and charter schools. According to a Dove study , Black women are 1.5 times more likely to report that they, or a woman they know, were sent home from work because of their hair. The passing of this bill now makes New York the second state, following California , to ban discrimination based on hair texture. You can read more about the Crown Act, and sign the petition to bring it to more states, here.