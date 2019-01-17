Hair Me Out
I Traded My Box Braids For A Frank Ocean-Inspired Buzz Cut

One woman goes from box braids to blonde buzz cut & her results are fabulous.

See more about this Episode
There are two types of people when it comes to haircuts: There are those who squint at the sight of shears for a two-inch trim, and those who walk in the salon with box braids and walk out with a buzz cut. Monica Ananonu, a freelance illustrator, falls into the latter category.
In the latest episode of Hair Me Out, Ananonu crops her hair down to a fade and dyes it platinum blonde for a look inspired by Frank Ocean’s Blonde album art. “I guess I’m nervous because my hair grows really slowly, so cutting it all off will be a journey,” she says.
Prior to her big chop, Ananonu spent nearly 10 hours installing her own box braids on the regular. "I'm excited to have a style that's a lot quicker," she says. At Salon Kazumi in Beverly Hills, stylist Aaron Watkins cut her blonde braids from the root (a sight that would give any protective-style enthusiast goosebumps). Then, Kazumi colorists lifted her jet-black hair to a warm honey shade that Frank Ocean would 100% approve of.
Press play to see her dramatic transformation IRL.
Frank Ocean Blonde Buzzcut Inspired Transformation
written by aimee simeon
BeautyBlonde HairHairThe LatestVideo
Released on January 17, 2019
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
I Bleached My Virgin Brunette Hair Icy Blonde — & Couldn't Be Happier
Now Playing
I Traded My Box Braids For A Frank Ocean-Inspired Buzz Cut
I Dyed My Blonde Hair To Match Cardi B — & This Is How I Look Now
I Traded My Brown Hair For Bright Purple — & This Is What I Look Like Now
This Woman's New Pink Hair Is More Than Just A Color Change
I Got Lime Green Hair From Cardi B's Stylist — & Here's How I Look Now
I Wanted Little Mermaid Hair Color For 15 Years — Here's How It Finally Happened
This May Just Be The Coolest Way To Freshen Up Dull Brunette Hair
I Dyed My Brunette Curls "Boho Blonde" For Summer

Related Content

R29 Original Series