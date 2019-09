I Got Lime Green Hair From Cardi B's Stylist — & Here's How I Look Now

The process, which took place at Exotic Hair in Brooklyn, began first with Baker's brown, curly wig being taken off, revealing her protective style of choice, cornrows. Ebanks then sewed on a flesh-colored wig cap. "I am a little nervous," Baker admitted. "The lime green has to look green. I don't want yellow on my head. I'm also a little worried about what my mom is going to think. She's worried about what people may think about me when they don't truly know me."