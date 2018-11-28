Hair Me Out
I Dyed My Blonde Hair To Match Cardi B — & This Is How I Look Now

You have to see the final look.

See more about this Episode
If there's one thing we've learned from Cardi B's breakout year — besides the fact that she knows how to make chart-topping hits, of course — is that she has fun when it comes to experimenting with her look. From rainbow hair to crystal studs on the eyelids, she's proven that she's willing to step outside of the box when it comes to beauty. And fashion? There's no forgetting her Paris Fashion Week looks, especially the lavender feather suit. This bold spirit is what has inspired fans like Destiny Taylor to dye her hair one of Cardi's most standout shades: electric blue.
For our newest episode of Hair Me Out, Taylor headed to celeb colorist Daniel Moon, founder of downtown Los Angeles salon Hair, to transform her blonde virgin wig into a vibrant blue. "I just want to be bold and fearless like Cardi," she told Moon before her makeover started. This is the first time that Taylor has let anyone touch her hair in eight years, so she definitely had some jitters, but adding to her nerves was the fact she cherishes her valuable blonde wig. Will it ultimately be worth it? For the final look, and to see Destiny's reaction to her shocking transformation, be sure to watch the video above.
I Dyed My Blonde Hair Blue, Cardi B inspiration
written by Thatiana Diaz
BeautyBlonde HairCelebrity BeautyHairHair Color Ideas
Released on November 28, 2018
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1
I Bleached My Virgin Brunette Hair Icy Blonde — & Couldn't Be Happier
I Traded My Box Braids For A Frank Ocean-Inspired Buzz Cut
Now Playing
I Dyed My Blonde Hair To Match Cardi B — & This Is How I Look Now
I Traded My Brown Hair For Bright Purple — & This Is What I Look Like Now
This Woman's New Pink Hair Is More Than Just A Color Change
I Got Lime Green Hair From Cardi B's Stylist — & Here's How I Look Now
I Wanted Little Mermaid Hair Color For 15 Years — Here's How It Finally Happened
This May Just Be The Coolest Way To Freshen Up Dull Brunette Hair
I Dyed My Brunette Curls "Boho Blonde" For Summer

Related Content

R29 Original Series