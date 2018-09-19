I am a huge Disney nerd. When I was a kid, I would watch The Little Mermaid over and over again, until all that was left in my head were the songs and dreams of becoming Ariel. It wasn’t just that mermaids are awesome (which they are). There was something about Ariel’s transformation that kept me captivated. I was fascinated by the idea that if you want to be something bad enough, you can make it happen, but also the juxtaposition that you just might have to sacrifice a little of yourself in the process.