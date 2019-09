I Traded My Brown Hair For Bright Purple — & This Is What I Look Like Now

The Palm Springs local was ready for the positive change a new hair color brings, so she went to Spoke & Weal 's Los Angeles location where master colorist Del Miller transformed her brown hair to multidimensional violet. "Hair is really important," Austin says. "It's a lot of security and how people perceive us — it can definitely change how you feel in good and bad ways." She knows because this isn't Austin's first time with fun color. "I've had pink, I've had turquoise, but I really like the idea of having violet hair on myself because it really complements a lot of my tattoos," she notes. Since experimenting with blues and pinks she let her strands take a breather and grew her natural brunette hair color to a healthy condition that could take more bleach.