I Traded My Brown Hair For Bright Purple — & This Is What I Look Like Now

Pop quiz: What leaves your mouth just before dying your natural brown hair a vibrant shade of purple? For California-based Natalie Austin, it was simple: "I'm ready for my hair to be fun again!"
The Palm Springs local was ready for the positive change a new hair color brings, so she went to Spoke & Weal's Los Angeles location where master colorist Del Miller transformed her brown hair to multidimensional violet. "Hair is really important," Austin says. "It's a lot of security and how people perceive us — it can definitely change how you feel in good and bad ways." She knows because this isn't Austin's first time with fun color. "I've had pink, I've had turquoise, but I really like the idea of having violet hair on myself because it really complements a lot of my tattoos," she notes. Since experimenting with blues and pinks she let her strands take a breather and grew her natural brunette hair color to a healthy condition that could take more bleach.
Going from natural brown to jewel-toned purple is a risky task that can wreak havoc on the health of your hair if not done properly, but Austin embraced the process and ended up with hair color that we cannot stop staring at. Press play above to watch her entire transformation go down.
