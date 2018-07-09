The Pro Hair-Care Tips We ALL Need In Our Lives

About six months ago, our hair was dull, dry, and — except for the time when we splurged on NYE styling — anything but bouncy. But you probably didn’t notice. Truthfully, between the knit caps, scarves, and high necklines used to cover up from the crown down, we hardly noticed whether our hair was healthy. But now that summer is in full swing, there’s nowhere to hide. Spaghetti straps and exposed shoulders seem to call more attention to whether our lob is actually uniform or our curls are defined. What’s more, beaming sunlight is just begging to pick up on shine. So how do we leapfrog into healthy-hair territory as if we’d had it all along?
For answers, we turned to celebrity hairstylists Marc Mena and Nai’vasha Johnson to help problem solve the biggest hair hurdles facing Refinery29 editors. We're talking illuminating bleached hair without shampoo (dry or otherwise), taking a break from protective hairstyles without damaging delicate coils, transforming combination hair (that’s partly wavy, partly straight) into mermaid waves, and more.
If you're thinking some kind of secret superpower must be involved to pull off these feats, well, that’s not too far off. (Who knew we could actually multiply air flow, while also targeting nothing but a small section of hair at a time by wielding a Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer?) Find our eight unexpected ways to optimize hair health in a single bound, no matter how bleak our winter (and let’s face it, spring) hair may have been, ahead.