Texturism: How 5 Women Overcame The Idea Of “Good” Hair

It doesn't help that certain curl types are still underrepresented in mainstream media. "When you think about all the tutorials that people are doing with their hair, you do see more of the 'perfect' ringlets which, honestly, isn't very helpful," says Everlena Tenn. Click play to hear more of what Tenn, and other Black women, have to say about being judged for their hair types. Then, tell us about your experiences with texturism in the comments.