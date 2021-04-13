Who Is Them For? Because It’s Not Us.

Rather than investing in the trajectory of the story, we're thrown into a state of emotional distress that renders the show indigestible. It actually hurts to watch.
Y’all have to divest from making art that FEEDS your trauma. Not all of your healing work needs to be public, and not all of the shit you create, is healing work.#Them is unoriginal in lens and approach, and dangerously regurgitating the violence we navigate day in and day out. pic.twitter.com/vkk97ES2Ja— Aurielle Marie (@YesAurielle) April 11, 2021
DO NOT WATCH #THEM. My sweet, horror genre loving fiancée just had to turn it off & when she explained why, I almost vomited.#lenawaithe work consistently perpetuates graphic, gratuitous violence against Black women & children. An artist make anything yet our blood is her ink.— Alicia T. Crosby (she/her) (@aliciatcrosby) April 10, 2021
I’m trying to watch #them on Amazon Prime but I’m too exhausted, exhausted from black trauma being fetishized and normalized then thrown into our faces as entertainment. I’m going to bed, I’m sick of this foolishness pic.twitter.com/YexIX1yg3y— Violet Elizabeth (@violet_wangu) April 11, 2021
Some might argue that stories like this have a place in the zeitgeist because they remind us of the horrors of racism, but I don't know that Black people could ever forget how cruel society has been over time.