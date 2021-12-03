One of the perks of this era of streaming content is that we have the opportunity to return to the shows and movies we missed the first time around. Unfortunately, a number of the titles leaving Netflix Canada this December fit into this category — which means your time to catch up is running out. There’s Sons of Anarchy, an acclaimed anti-hero drama about a motorcycle club. There’s also Halt and Catch Fire, a criminally underseen drama about the '80s computer revolution. And let’s not forget Suits, a long-running legal drama that introduced the world to Meghan Markle.
What else should you consider catching up on before it's too late? Read on for what’s leaving Netflix Canada this month to find out.