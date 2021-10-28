It isn’t hard to find complicated men on TV or in film. Whether you love to hate them or hate to love them, on-screen male anti-heroes are abundant (often overly so).
This is also true of the titles that are leaving Netflix Canada this November. There’s The Hangover trilogy, about a group of irresponsible man-children who you can always count on for a laugh. There’s also Rake, an Australian comedy about a self-destructive lawyer with a penchant for defending people accused of only the worst crimes. And, to keep the laughs rolling, there’s Britcom Man Down, which stars comedian Greg Davies as a man going through a major midlife crisis.
Who else will you be rooting for — or against? Read on to find out everything leaving Netflix Canada this month.