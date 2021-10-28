Story from Entertainment

Everything Leaving Netflix Canada In November

Patricia Karounos
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Shephard/Robin Company/Warner Horizon Tv Company/Kobal/Shutterstock.
It isn’t hard to find complicated men on TV or in film. Whether you love to hate them or hate to love them, on-screen male anti-heroes are abundant (often overly so). 
This is also true of the titles that are leaving Netflix Canada this November. There’s The Hangover trilogy, about a group of irresponsible man-children who you can always count on for a laugh. There’s also Rake, an Australian comedy about a self-destructive lawyer with a penchant for defending people accused of only the worst crimes. And, to keep the laughs rolling, there’s Britcom Man Down, which stars comedian Greg Davies as a man going through a major midlife crisis. 
Who else will you be rooting for — or against? Read on to find out everything leaving Netflix Canada this month.  

More from TV