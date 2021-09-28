A crisp chill has set in the air, which means fall is finally here. And with it, comes October, a month dedicated to all things scary. So it’s fitting (and sort of unfortunate) the latest batch of Netflix departures are all designed to freak us out to some degree.
There’s the Scary Movie franchise, which recreates some of the most iconic (and scariest) scenes from beloved horror films and turns them into parodies of the genre. Then there’s Argo, a political thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat. And finally, Scandal, another political thriller that’s not only fondly remembered for its steamy romance but for its fair share of jaw-dropping — and often horrifying — twists.