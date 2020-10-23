In the era of all-day binges, freaky-deaky television is all the more important. Our senses are dulled by the incessant bludgeoning of the entertainment content cycle. When the senses grow weak, where do we turn? Even more provocative material! Watch a scary TV show every once in a while. It'll awaken the senses.
Horror TV — or just thrilling TV, we won't get quibblish — has moved to the forefront in the past ten years. The kids who loved the horror of the '80s grew up and started making really, really good shows. And, networks discovered that comic books made great television. Shows like The Walking Dead and American Horror Story proliferated. Stranger Things swept the airwaves (not really — hello, streaming giants) in 2016, followed closely by The Terror and Hulu's Castle Rock. Meanwhile, horror movies are having their own sort of renaissance. It, A Quiet Place, and Hereditary were all favorites in the past few years. Horror is back, baby, if only because the muted tones of late '00s TV drove us bonkers.
For your terrifying pleasure, and in light of Halloween, here are the scariest TV shows of all time.
