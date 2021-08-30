The Scariest TV Shows Of All Time

Horror TV — or just thrilling TV, we won't get quibblish — has moved to the forefront in the past ten years. The kids who loved the horror of the '80s grew up and started making really, really good shows. And, networks discovered that comic books made great television. Shows like The Walking Dead and American Horror Story proliferated. Meanwhile, horror movies are having their own sort of renaissance. It, A Quiet Place, and Hereditary were all favourites in the past few years. Horror is back, baby.