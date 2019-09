There were a lot of big movies in 2017, but in terms of cultural impact, Get Out was probably the biggest. Written and directed by Jordan Peele, it emerged as the most recent, but still rare example of a horror flick being carried by a black protagonist (Daniel Kaluuya). In 2014, Idris Elba and Taraji P. Henson surpassed box office expectations with thriller No Good Deed. 2003’s Gothika with Halle Berry also gave me chills as I rooted for the Black woman to come out alive. But neither of these titles have also worked to offer an explicit condemnation of liberal racism and treacherous white feminism . The Purge franchise critiques a corrupt political system that is willing to kill marginalized groups for fun on a designated night of the year, but its meat is in cheap thrills and gore rather than serious critique. With Get Out, Peele pulled off a project in a new lane of its own. The most frightening aspect of the film was its willingness to stare down the communities that we’ve been encouraged to trust. Nevertheless, it's been a year since the film came out, and so far it looks like the rest of the horror genre isn’t ready to fall in line.