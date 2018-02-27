Horror Hasn't Learned From Get Out Yet, But It Should

Obviously, most of the horror movies released in 2017 and 2018 were written and filmed long before anyone could have predicted that Get Out would become the cultural zeitgeist that is was. And there were others that offered just as much in terms of social commentary, but fell short of capturing larger audiences. For example, Most Beautiful Island used horror techniques to ruminate on the treatment of undocumented immigrants, but was released independently. It also cast a white-passing Spanish woman (Ana Asensio) as the lead. In other words, it was a far cry from cataloging the violence that people of colour experience even at the hands of well meaning white people. It is these frictions and fears that we need to confront the most. It is institutionalised oppression and its residual effects that keep us awake these days, not bumps in the night. Here’s to a 2019 that offers another horror flick of both our dreams and nightmares.