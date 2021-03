It’s Us Against Them In Amazon’s Terrifying New Black Horror Series

Like many of the Black horror projects before it — think Get Out Antebellum , and Candyman — the Amazon series will highlight the monstrous nature of racism and anti-Blackness by positioning it parallel to other paranormal and spooky phenomenon. Them is the dark brainchild of writer and producer Little Marvin, and his cast is comprised of a host of new faces. Newbies Ashley Thomas and Deborah Ayorinde star as Henry and Lucky Emory, and Shahadi Wright Joseph Us Jordan Peele's ) plays their daughter alongside child actress Melody Hurd. Marvin will also serve as its executive producer, joined by Lena Waithe (Twenties, Queen & Slim ), Miri Yoon and Roy Lee of Vertigo Entertainment, David Matthews, and Don Kurt.